Kangana Ranaut’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel has once again entered into a war of words as she took to her Twitter earlier today to bash Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who have been termed as the ‘nepotism gang’ by the actress.

In her tweet Rangoli Chandel said “These two pappus had to learn riding for their upcoming love story, they went for one day got so sore never came back again, Kangana fell from horse 3 times after various injuries and invested whole year of hard work to get galloping…(contd) and action right on a horse back, this is a proof, pappus can never work as hard as hungry bhukhhad outsiders, abhi tunhari jalti hai toh main kya karoon, pls prove me wrong show me one video of pappus galloping”.

These two pappus had to learn riding for their upcoming love story, they went for one day got so sore never came back again, Kangana fell from horse 3 times after various injuries and invested whole year of hard work to get galloping…(contd) https://t.co/1uZaVjDzLv — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 15, 2019

(Contd)….and action right on a horse back, this is a proof, pappus can never work as hard as hungry bhukhhad outsiders, abhi tunhari jalti hai toh main kya karoon 😁, pls prove me wrong show me one vidoe of pappus galloping 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 15, 2019

A while back, when Kangana’s film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi had released a video showing Kangana riding a horse had surfaced online and it caused a massive uproar. Later, Kangana and Rangoli cleared the air about it and mentioned that it was used for close up shots and that the film has been shot with real horses.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Kangana said,”I know who released that video. Two other actors of the nepotism gang were also learning horse-riding at the same place as me. They practised for one day and got so sore that they didn’t return. I was galloping and doing all sorts of stunts. The wooden horse was only used for close-up shots. Just because they cannot ride a horse they got jealous of me and released the video.”