Bhojpuri stars Pawan Singh, Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani and Nidhi Jha graced The Kapil Sharma Show and it was a fun-filled episode that will make you roll with laughter. In the latest episode, Kapil Sharma sings the English version of popular Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ song and the video is going insanely viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Nirahua has shared the glimpses of the episode and it will leave you into splits. Sharing the video, he wrote, “@kapilsharmashow @kapilsharma @singhpawan999 @aamrapali1101 @kajalraghwani.official @nidhijha05. (sic)”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram @kapilsharmashow @kapilsharma @singhpawan999 @aamrapali1101 @kajalraghwani @nidhijha05 A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on Dec 23, 2019 at 12:53am PST



The Kapil Sharma Show has maintained its spot in the TRP charts and it is one of the most viewed shows on the television. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath is blessed with a baby girl.

Amrapali made her debut in the industry in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani. After that, there was no looking back. She went on to become part of some successful films and is now one of the highest-paid actors of the industry.

Pawan Singh will next be seen in Hindustan Ki Kasam, Zahreela and Sher Singh. He received a positive response for his performances in films like Loha Pahalwan and Balmua Tohre Khatir.

For the uninitiated, Amrapali and Nirahua have never talked about the relationship but their PDA and social media posts indicate that they are head over heels in love with each other. Both the stars featured in many successful projects together. They worked together in Patna Se Pakistani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border, and Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke.