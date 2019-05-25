As Karan Johar turns 47 on May 25, Bollywood celebrities including Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sunny Leone, on Saturday, showered love and blessings on filmmaker aka love guru Karan Johar on by describing him as the “the man who redefined romance in India”. KJo made his directorial debut with “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” in 1998 and later made movies like “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”, “My Name Is Khan” and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.
Here’s what his friends and colleagues from the industry have tweeted:
Karan Johar hosts a television talk show “Koffee with Karan” and a radio show “Calling Karan” and also appeared as a judge on competition reality shows “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”, “India’s Got Talent” and “India’s Next Superstars”.