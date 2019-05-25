As Karan Johar turns 47 on May 25, Bollywood celebrities including Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sunny Leone, on Saturday, showered love and blessings on filmmaker aka love guru Karan Johar on by describing him as the “the man who redefined romance in India”. KJo made his directorial debut with “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” in 1998 and later made movies like “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”, “My Name Is Khan” and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

Here’s what his friends and colleagues from the industry have tweeted:

.@karanjohar, the man with a larger than life lens, painting Hindi cinema with his own colours. From #KKHH to #ADHM, he continues to redefine love for every generation. #HappyBirthdayKaranJohar pic.twitter.com/qd7aYnBbWM — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 25, 2019

Happy birthday @karanjohar. Here’s wishing you loads of love, loads of reasons to smile and health and happiness always.

Xoxo 😘❤😍🤗🤩 #HappyBirthday #Ting #HappyBirthdayKaranJohar pic.twitter.com/ZcMNe3t5EL — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 25, 2019

.@karanjohar, the one who redefines the meaning of cool and suave. Happy Birthday!#HappyBirthdayKaranJohar pic.twitter.com/lJN8MGY7Rv — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) May 25, 2019

This is wishing @karanjohar a very Happy Birthday 🎈🎂🍾🥳. God Bless! You are such a riot to sit with and listen. Enjoy New York! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 25, 2019

Wishing a very happy birthday to the love guru himself! @karanjohar, you make dreams come true everyday! https://t.co/DrnEaYgAry — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 25, 2019

A very special birthday wish for the man who redefined romance in India; May you spread the love bug for many more years to come @karanjohar. 😘 https://t.co/o81Y77ZzOE — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 25, 2019

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday dearest @karanjohar. I hope this year is filled with loads of happiness, love and good health🤗 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 25, 2019

Happy birthday, Karan! Yash ji would’ve been so proud of all that you have and continue to achieve. May the year ahead bring many more accolades your way. Loads of love and a big hug to you! @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/hgFXxpkhtd — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) May 25, 2019

A happy, happy birthday to the man who taught me that love transforms us into the very best version of ourselves. @karanjohar, I hope many more get to experience your magic. https://t.co/48lUUJ7I1c — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 25, 2019

Happy happy happy birthday @karanjohar 🎂

May this year be full of all things beautiful, good health and everything you desire. You’re an inspiration with heart full of love and we really adore you ❤️ #Happybirthdaykjo pic.twitter.com/DsUJ4eSfJn — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 25, 2019

View this post on Instagram Happy-Birthday-My-Family 💓 A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on May 25, 2019 at 1:22am PDT

Karan Johar hosts a television talk show “Koffee with Karan” and a radio show “Calling Karan” and also appeared as a judge on competition reality shows “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”, “India’s Got Talent” and “India’s Next Superstars”.