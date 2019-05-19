Student of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria has been in the theatres for more than a week now and it is still struggling to get good box office numbers. The film also was not received well by the audience and the critics. The film has earned Rs 57.90 crore so far and the collections are quite lower than expected. The Dharma Productions film opened to Rs 12.06 crore at the Box Office but failed to generate any significant business.

Recently, Karan Johar took to social media to share the box office collection and called it a ‘Summertime Hit’. However, the tweet did not go well with the netizens and they started to troll the producer of SOTY 2.

One user wrote, “Sir story bhi hoti toh it could have been going solid, please just for the sake of launching star kids don’t make movie, the ticket we buy is from our hard earned money plz dont ruin it for launches & beach wear or mere Bra-Panty ads on big screen @iTIGERSHROFF.” While the other tweeted, “What a terrible film! Pity tht inspite of ur stature, u r trying to cover mediocre filmmaking with paltry box office col. Producer share of this collection would be approx 26Cr. Won’t even cover ur landing cost. Please focus on good cinema. U hav done it once & u can do it again.”

Check out the post here:

This is how Karan Johar was trolled:

Flop — Bappa Nath (@BappaNath14) May 17, 2019

Biggest flop of the year 2 — SALMAN KHAN (@azmatansari59) May 17, 2019

It’s flopping karan , stop pretending. — Sara Ali Khan💙 (@Bollywoodfan234) May 17, 2019

Bollywood should grow up and start realising that these soul less , non passionate making will fetch nothing. I mean there isn’t a cult since the previous generation, that should say something — Anurag (@varakalaanurag) May 17, 2019

Really 🙄🙄🙄🙄😒😒😒 — Dr shanaya Sharma (@Shanaya36450575) May 17, 2019

Sir story bhi hoti toh it could have been going solid, please just for the sake of launching star kids don’t make movie, the ticket we buy is from our hard earned money plz dont ruin it for launches & beach wear or mere Bra-Panty ads on big screen @iTIGERSHROFF — Rajpal Singh (@raazpal23) May 17, 2019

U have changed my perception to look at student of the year part 1 . After watching such a shit sequel and thereby wasting 300 bucks all I get is 3 students graduating from Karan johar’s Nepotism University and nothing else. Great job Karan johar for launching 3 dud actors — JaySatoskar (@JaySatoskar) May 19, 2019

Is it a joke? I can’t laugh🙄 — Sulekha (@sulekha15676621) May 17, 2019

Directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions, Student of The Year 2 also stars Samir Soni, Farida Jalal, Rohit Roy, and Mallika Dua. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film is slated to release on May 10, 2019. This is Tara and Ananya’s debut film and fans cannot wait to see the two in the Silver Screen.