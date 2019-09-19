The much-awaited late-night show on NBC, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, featuring Bawse lady and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, premiered on September 16 and while the show continues to go viral, the host now has some good news for Indian fans. The show is receiving rave reviews for featuring Lilly, a Canadian-Indian comedian and the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair”, who recently dropped the news about her talk show being telecasted in India.

Expected to stream on Star World channel in the country, A Little Late With Lilly Singh will be airing in India from September 21. Sharing pictures with her hands folded before the Indian tricolour flag, Lilly revealed in the caption, “INDIA, WHAT’S GOOD?! I’ll tell you what’s good. Since day one of @latewithlilly I emphasized the importance of my show being available in the mother land. And I’m happy to announce that starting September 21 at 8pm #LateWithLilly will be airing on @StarWorldIndia. Thank you for your continuous support. I appreciate you so so much. And now… we work on the rest of the world. Where do you want to see my show next?! Comment below. #HornOkayPlease (sic).”

Among all those flooding the comments section with love and excitement, ace filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “Bonafide rockstar you! (sic).”

Lilly recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman and as fans address the Youtuber with her first name now, Lilly Singh added another feather to her cap by hosting NBC’s talk show where Lilly was seen slaying like never before. Ahead of the premiere, Lilly even featured on an international magazine’s cover for this extraordinary feat.

Building an empire of a dedicated online audience, YouTube’s favourite ‘Bawse’ girl, Lilly took to the streets earlier this year to attend her first pride parade and fans couldn’t help but marvel at her steel grit. She openly identified herself as a bisexual, which is a big deal. The news did not just spread positivity and sensitivity around but also helped in normalising the feeling of love beyond genders amongst her fans.

On the professional front, the star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot.