Deepika Padukone’s voluminous neon green gown that she wore at the Cannes Film Festival this year has found a fan in Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who wore a pink version of a similar dress for a magazine photo shoot.

Deepika stunned people with her appearance in neon green ruffled gown (a tulle confection) by designer Giambattista Valli on the second day of the Cannes on her visit to the French Riviera.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore the same Giambattista Valli gown in pink. She turns up the heat on the cover of Vogue India fashion magazine for the June issue. The magazine’s social media account posted several pictures from the shoot along with stories of each of the cover star – Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh and Natasha Poonawala. The June magazine issue reads “Forces of Fashion” and the stars have come up together to give out futuristic fashion vibes

Kareena Kapoor’s outfits were styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the hairstyle was taken care by Angelo Seminara and the MUA Mary Jane Frost handled their makeup.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s pic:

Check Deepika Padukone’s look from Cannes:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in Italy with husband Saif Ali Khan and their little one Taimur Ali Khan. The trio is getting all touristy as they pose in front of beautiful architectural backdrops in Tuscany.

On the professional front, Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of Good News and will soon start shooting for Angrezi Medium where she will be seen with Irrfan Khan.