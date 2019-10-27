Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani will be next seen in Good Newwz opposite Aksha Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. Recently, the leading ladies have shot a song titled ‘Lucky You, Lucky Me’ for the film which also features Badshah and Harrdy Sandhu. During the shoot of the song, Kareena and Kiara got candid and recreated the popular ‘ Poo’ scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum.

In the video shared by Karan Johar on Instagram, the director tells the pretty girls that they look Fab but Kareena and Kiara respond and says not Fab but Phat (Pretty, Hot And Tempting).

The video has gone viral on social media and has fetched over one million views within a few hours. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “When the girls were not looking FAB but PHAT! Check out the #poodiaries with the penultimate POO #kareenakapoorkhan and the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani in the #GOODNEWWZ house!!! Watch out for the Song! (sic)”

Kiara looks hot in a red crop top and a short skirt while Kareena looks ravishing in black short dress and long boots.

Watch the video here:



Good Newwz, directed by debutant Raj Mehta, is being prepared for a September 6 release. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani as a young couple who helps the characters of Akshay and Kareena have a baby through IVF.

Meanwhile, On the professional front, Kareena will also be seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, will be seen in has wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She joins hands with Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb which is a horror-comedy that is based on Tamil horror film Kanchana: Muni 2.