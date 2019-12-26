Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted along with her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan. The mother-daughter duo was clicked by the shutterbugs and the pictures and videos have gone viral on social media. However, The Good Newwz actor was trolled heavily on social media for not acknowledging the poor child who was begging to Kareena to give her the money. The lady police officer was also seen pushing away the child and this did not go well with the netizens.

In the video, Kareena can be seen clad in a polka dot jumpsuit and is carrying Taimur in her hands and then enters her car.

One user wrote, “That little ….feels so bad. Reality.” Another user commented, “2nd pic break my heart.”

One more user wrote, “What a stardom where ignoring a lil small poor girl,making in millions n no humanity.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena will also be seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. She will also be seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Karan Johar’s Takht is also in the pipeline. She also has Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan in the pipeline.

Recently, her third film with Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha’s first teaser was out. The sizzling pair of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan is back to entertain fans with Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. This will be Kareena and Aamir’s third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash and reportedly went on floors in September this year. As reported earlier, the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to be wrapped up by the end of this year itself after which Aamir and his team would head to design the marketing strategy and begin the post-production work on the film.