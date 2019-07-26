On 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Bollywood celebrities lauded the valour and courage of India’s soldiers, who made the ultimate sacrifice on the line of duty in the Kargil war 20 years ago. July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas in honour of those who aided India’s triumph over Pakistan on this day in 1999. Bollywood ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan paid the perfect tribute by lending his voice in a short film titled ‘Immortals of Kargil’ to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas. The actor, who has essayed impactful roles in ‘Lakshya’ and ‘Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo’, shared the soul-stirring documentary on Twitter and wrote, “To the brave shaheed of our Army … I had the honour to give my voice for this creative film… But if ever am asked to give my blood for the nation, I will … JAI HIND.” The eight-minute fifty-four-second video starts with the angry young man’s stirring voice narrating a proverb in honour of the Bravehearts.

The documentary gives a sneak peek into how the Pakistani army crossed the Line of Control (LoC) without any warning under the leadership of former president Pervez Musharraf. The short film becomes more gripping as it showcases the actual clip of the then prime minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee announcing that India will fight back and show the world that a peace-loving nation also knows how to protect peace in its own country. Describing those who had major roles to play in the war fought between India and Pakistan, the documentary gave all details about the strategy of the Indian army to win back the territory occupied by Pakistan.

Watch here:

T 3238 –

https://t.co/cZhbDoipYe) https://t.co/cZhbDoipYe @YouTube

to the brave shaheed of our Army ..

I had the honour to give my voice for this creative film .. but if ever am asked to give my blood for the nation, I will … JAI HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 26, 2019

Lata Mangeshkar, remembered the bravehearts by sharing a patriotic song ‘Jo samar mein ho gaye amar’ sung by her and wrote, “Aaj Kargil Vijay Diwas hai.Main hamare veer jawano’n ko koti koti naman karti hun aur veergati ko prapt hue un sabhi Bharat mata ke sapooton ko aadaranjali arpan karti hun.”

Aaj Kargil Vijay Diwas hai.Main hamare veer jawano’n ko koti koti naman karti hun aur veergati ko prapt hue un sabhi Bharat mata ke sapooton ko aadaranjali arpan karti hun. https://t.co/MaJtFj3HmO — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 26, 2019

Arjun Kapoor thanked the fallen soldiers, their valour and sacrifices that they’ve made for the country.

You made me reach for the stars and now you watch over us as our shining star & guiding light love you Mom Happy Mother’s Day from @anshulakapoor & me as u always used to say Rab Rakha for us u are our everything protect us & support us like u always have… big tight 🤗 pic.twitter.com/k02ZNmhxE2 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 13, 2018



Ayushmann Khurrana also gave a heartfelt tribute to the war heroes and gave “a big salute to their valour and victory”.

Vivek Oberoi, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Mohit Raina, Esha Gupta, Riteish Deshmukh, Anushka Sharma and Sanjay Dutt also paid tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives during the war of 1999.

Big salute to each and every martyr who fought fearlessly and sacrificed their life for us, our safety and our nation. Hats off to their indomitable courage and to the sacrifices of their families. We will always remain indebted 🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/RnNGBc7y3c — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 26, 2019

Remembering the courage and sacrifice of the real heroes who laid down their lives fighting for the nation. Salute. Jai Hind. #KargilVijayDiwas 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dZZeNEQj73 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) July 26, 2019

Salute to our braveheart soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the honor, integrity, and people of India. I feel privileged to be portraying one such character in #Shershaah

Jai Hind 🇮🇳#KargilVijayDivas pic.twitter.com/NtFMuTOybP — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 26, 2019

A salute, homage, respect and gratitude to all the heroes in our armed forces who lost their lives in line of service for their country. 🙏🏻#KargilVijayDiwas #NeverForget #RememberTheGallantry — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) July 26, 2019

I’m not much into books, but today as we pay tribute to our brave martyrs on 20yrs of #KargilVijayDiwas, I’ve picked up #IndiasMostFearless 2 by @ShivAroor & @rahulsinghx . May we never forget our soldiers whose courage and heroism lets us live in peace, day after day. pic.twitter.com/gI6s20MwBX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 26, 2019

Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.