Television actor Karishma Sharma is currently vacationing in the tropical islands of Maldives. She is leaving no stone unturned to enjoy her time out there and her beach outings are just too amazing to give it a miss. Also, she is raising the hotness bar with her hot bikini looks. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her sexy pictures in a floral white bikini as she happily poses on the pool lounger. With a red polka dot headband and stylish aviators, she is looking hot, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “My smile is beamin’, my skin is gleaming. Shot by @aishwarya_nayak_photography.” (sic)

Check out the pictures here:



She has also shared a picture wearing a white crop top and a short skirt as she poses on a couch. She captioned it, “Let’s go somewhere where nobody knows our name. Shotby @aishwarya_nayak_photography.” (sic)



Earlier, she has shared a few more pictures from her Maldives holiday. In the photos, she can be seen donning a hot red bikini. With crystal clear beach water at the background, she raises the hotness quotient as she flaunts her beach-ready body and chic style statement. “Life is about moments; Don’t wait for them, Create them. Thank you for taking this one @808.berlin”.

View this post on Instagram Beach Please 😌 . . Shot by @aishwarya_nayak_photography A post shared by Karishma Lala Sharma (@karishmasharma22) on May 18, 2019 at 8:14am PDT



She was last seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. She started her carrier from Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta as Pia Arjun Kirloskar and later worked in Zing’s Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya as Suheena and Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Raina. The actor will soon be seen shaking a leg with Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan in Super 30.