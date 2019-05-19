Television actress Karishma Sharma is vacationing in at the tropical islands of Maldives. Treating her 1.6 million followers on Instagram, The Hum actress is constantly sharing her pictures and videos from her holiday. Earlier today, she took to the photo-sharing app to share her latest pictures in hot red bikini. With crystal clear beach water at the background, she raises the hotness quotient as she flaunts her beach-ready body and chic style statement.

Karishma Sharma rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Raina. She can be seen parasailing in one of her pictures. While sharing the pictures, she captions them as, “Salt in the air, Sand in my hair?”

“Life is about moments; Don’t wait for them, Create them. 🎈 🎈 Thank you for taking this one @808.berlin”.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram Beach Please 😌 . . Shot by @aishwarya_nayak_photography A post shared by Karishma Lala Sharma (@karishmasharma22) on May 18, 2019 at 8:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram I wasn’t made to fall in line. 😌 A post shared by Karishma Lala Sharma (@karishmasharma22) on May 16, 2019 at 9:28am PDT

On the work front, she was last seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. She started her carrier from Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta as Pia Arjun Kirloskar and later worked in Zing’s Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya as Suheena and Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Raina. The actress will soon be seen shaking a leg with Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan in Super 30.