Actor Karishma Sharma is holidaying in the tropical island of Maldives. Her beach outings are all about her sexy bikini looks and needless to say, she looks hot in different shades of bikini. From red bikini to floral, she never shies away to flaunt her washboard abs and perfect curves. Earlier today, she is painting the tropical island yellow with her latest bikini picture. In the photo, she can be seen posing along with a banana tree in a sexy yellow bikini and you just can’t get your eyes off her. She poses seductively for the click and the picture has gone viral with over two lakh likes within a few hours.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “And into the forest, I go to lose my mind and find my soul. Shot by @aishwarya_nayak_photography.”(sic)

In another photo, she can be seen donning a yellow crop top teamed up with thigh-high slit zebra print skirt. She completed her look with red aviators and a ponytail. She captioned it, “Thank you, Next Shot by @aishwarya_nayak_photography.” (sic)



A few days back, she has uploaded her photo in in a floral white bikini as she happily poses on the pool lounger. With a red polka dot headband and stylish aviators, she is looking hot, as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “My smile is beamin’, my skin is gleaming. Shot by @aishwarya_nayak_photography.” (sic)



She has also shared a picture wearing a white crop top and a short skirt as she poses on a couch. She captioned it, “Let’s go somewhere where nobody knows our name. Shot by @aishwarya_nayak_photography.” (sic)



Earlier, she has shared a few more pictures from her Maldives holiday. In the photos, she can be seen donning a hot red bikini. With crystal clear beach water at the background, she raises the hotness quotient as she flaunts her beach-ready body and chic style statement. “Life is about moments; Don’t wait for them, Create them. Thank you for taking this one @808.berlin”.

View this post on Instagram Beach Please 😌 . . Shot by @aishwarya_nayak_photography A post shared by Karishma Lala Sharma (@karishmasharma22) on May 18, 2019 at 8:14am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will soon be seen shaking a leg with Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan in Super 30.