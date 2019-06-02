Karishma Sharma, who rose to fame with Yeh Hai Mohabattein, is raising the temperature on social media with her latest bikini picture. Recently, she was in the Maldives for a relaxing vacation and kept sharing her hot pictures from her holiday. In the recent post, she can be seen relaxing on a lounger in a red bikini teamed up with a white sheer shrug. With sea and sunset at the background, she looks smoking hot in the photo.

Her picture has fetched over one lakh likes within a few hours and still counting.

She captioned it, “Wanderlust consumed her; Foreign hearts and exotic minds compelled her. She had a gypsy soul and a vibrant hope for the unknown. Love this angle clicked by @keonimars.” (sic)

Check out her picture here:



Earlier, she has shared her pictures from her latest photoshoot in Jaipur’s beautiful Italian restaurant Bar Palladio. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a sheer white dress teamed up with a pair of earrings and perfect makeup. She captioned it, ““And find the place where every single thing you see tells you to stay.” (sic)



She has shared her couple of bikini pictures from her Maldives vacation. In the photo, she can be seen posing along with a banana tree in a sexy yellow bikini and you just can’t get your eyes off her. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “And into the forest, I go to lose my mind and find my soul. Shot by @aishwarya_nayak_photography.”(sic)



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will soon be seen shaking a leg with Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan in Super 30.