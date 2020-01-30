‘Why so hot?’ is the first question that props up in our minds as we swipe through television hottie, Karishma Tanna‘s latest bikini pictures from the Maldives. Celebrating the digital concept of a “throwback Thursday”, Karishma treated fans to a fresh dose of her smouldering hot pictures from the island nation and the Internet was on fire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karishma shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a blue base bikini with prints in earthy tones. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Karishma captioned the pictures, “Major missing . #throwbackthursday #potd #instagram (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Major missing . #throwbackthursday 🌼🦋 #potd #instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Jan 29, 2020 at 8:41pm PST

Enjoying a fanbase of over 3.9 million followers on Instagram, Karishma surely knows how to keep fans hooked. Television actor Karishma Tanna often remains in the spotlight due to her hot pictures. She is one of the sexiest actors and is very active on social media. She keeps posting stylish pictures on her account to entertain her huge fan following on Instagram.

For the uninitiated, Karishma started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of a chirpy and lively Indu Virani. Her most memorable stint remains Bigg Boss 8, where she met her ex-boyfriend Upen Patel and was one of the finalists of the show. She was last seen playing the lead in daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat.

Before Qayamat Ki Raat, Karishma was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 alongside Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti. The lady also played a small role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which turned out to be a big hit. She will be next seen on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The shoot for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 wrapped up in Bulgaria last year post which, Karishma Tanna has been treating fans to a digital respite in the form of her hot pictures on and off the sets.

The popular Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is coming up with the 10th season of the adventure-reality show. The contestants had flown off to Bulgaria for the shoot. The 40-day schedule went on floors in August 2019. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will feature popular television actors Kunwar Amar, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal.