Actor Karishma Tanna has set the internet on fire and has made her fans’ eyes pop out with her latest Thursday throwback pictures from her vacay in the Maldives. Taking to Instagram, she has uploaded her pictures flaunting her sexy back in backless black monokini teamed up with a sheer net shrug. She can be seen sitting on the sandy beach as she enjoys the scenic beauty of the beach location. With sunglasses, subtle makeup and a glass of Mediterranean drink in her hand, she looks sizzling hot.

Sharing the hot photos, she wrote, “#throwbackthursday #takemeback #love #maldives #potd #instagram.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her stunning photos in plunging neckline top and matching shorts. Welcoming summer in her own style, she has teamed up her look with minimal makeup, a dash of lipstick and sunglasses. There is no doubt in saying that she looks breathtaking in the latest photos. Sharing the hot pictures, she wrote, “Let’s have fun #2020 #potd #instagram #love #chill.” (sic)



Karishma Tanna started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of chirpy and lively Indu Virani. Her most memorable stint remains Bigg Boss 8, where she met her ex-boyfriend Upen Patel and was one of the finalists of the show.

Tanna was seen playing the lead in daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat. Before Qayamat Ki Raat, Karishma was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 alongside Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti. The lady also played a small role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which turned out to be a big hit. She was last seen on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi.