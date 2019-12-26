Television actor Karishma Tanna was vacationing in the Maldives and has set the temperatures soaring with her latest hot bikini pictures on social media. Blessed with a curvaceous body and perfectly toned midriff abs, she never shies away to flaunt her curves to her fans. Taking to Instagram this morning, she has shared her ultra hot pictures in a sexy black bikini as she chills by the beachside.

In the photos, she can be seen sitting on a lounger and striking out a sultry pose. She completed her look with subtle makeup, hair band, sunglasses, a dash of lipstick and hair kept natural. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Just beachy #throwback #maldives #beach #love #instagram. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos in a one-shoulder green printed dress as she takes a boat ride. Needless to say, she looks hot, as always. She captioned the photos, “Merry Christmas all Lots of love to my Insta fam #love #christmas #life #celebration. (sic)”



Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of chirpy and lively Indu Virani. Her most memorable stint remains Bigg Boss 8, where she met her ex-boyfriend Upen Patel and was one of the finalists of the show. Tanna was seen playing the lead in daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat. Before Qayamat Ki Raat, Karishma was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 alongside Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti. The lady also played a small role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which turned out to be a big hit.