If that jawline was any less awesome to make us go week in the knees, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 star Karishma Tanna flaunted her oh-so-perfect waistline in the latest sultry pictures that were enough to set the Internet drooling. Give the saree tale a hot and sexy twist, Karishma raised the mercury across social media platforms which then took a hard time coming down.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karishma flooded the photo-sharing app with pictures from the latest photoshoot where she can be seen donning a chic indigo and silver saree which she accessorised with a heavy neckpiece and a set of silver bangles, a pair of earrings and metallic finger rings. Completing her look with a bindi, Karishma let her gorgeous tresses fall easily down her shoulders.

Check out Karishma’s latest pictures here:

Enjoying a fanbase of over 3 million followers on Instagram, Karishma surely knows how to keep fans hooked. Television actor Karishma Tanna often remains in the spotlight due to her hot pictures. She is one of the sexiest actors and is very active on social media. She keeps posting stylish pictures on her account to entertain her huge fan following on Instagram.

The shoot for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has wrapped up in Bulgaria and sharing a hot throwback picture a couple of days back, Karishma Tanna treated fans to a digital respite with the show’s host Rohit Shetty. Seen posing in a pair of unmatched shoes, Karishma aroused fans curiosity which was answered in the comments section by co-contestant Kunwar Amar. He accused Karishma of stealing his pair of shoes as she struck sultry poses with Rohit.

The popular Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is coming up with the 10th season of the adventure-reality show and will begin the shooting schedule soon. The contestants recently flew off to Bulgaria for the shoot. The 40-day schedule went on floors in August. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will feature popular television actors Kunwar Amar, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal.