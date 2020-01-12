Making the fans go ogle over her hot and sexy pictures from her Maldives vacation, actor Karishma Tanna has flooded the internet with her sizzling photos. On Sunday morning, the Qayamat Ki Raat actor took to Instagram to share the pictures from her water sports adventure that she undertook during her relaxing holiday. In the pictures, she can be seen jet skiing in the ocean as she raises the mercury level in hot red monokini and a safety jacket.

The pictures will urge you to plan a beach vacation soon. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Wassup??? #sunday #mood #love #beach #instagram.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos in an off-shoulder multi-coloured dress worn over a maroon-coloured bikini. Pulling back her hair in a low pony to flaunt a pair of hoop earrings with tassels, Karishma accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses. From enjoying her time on the swing by the beachside to setting out on a cycle ride, Karishma raised the bar of travel goals. The pictures were captioned, “Hello Weekend . #love #throwback (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Hello Weekend 🦋 . #love #throwback A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Jan 10, 2020 at 8:12pm PST



Karishma Tanna started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of chirpy and lively Indu Virani. Her most memorable stint remains Bigg Boss 8, where she met her ex-boyfriend Upen Patel and was one of the finalists of the show.

Tanna was seen playing the lead in daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat. Before Qayamat Ki Raat, Karishma was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 alongside Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti. The lady also played a small role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which turned out to be a big hit.