Television actor Karishma Tanna often remains in the spotlight due to her hot photos. She is one of the sexiest actors and is very active on social media. She keeps posting stylish photos on her account to entertain her huge fan following on Instagram. Karishma recently shared some of her photos, in which she looks boho chic. She can be seen wearing a silk long wrap dress with a drilled bottom and tie belt. The dress is from Rajdeep Ranawat and Karishma Tanna sizzles in her photoshoots.

Karishma Tanna wears nude makeup, statement earrings and a cocktail ring to match the coral outfit. She can be seen completing the look with beige heels. While sharing the pictures, Karishma writes, “She lives life in her own little fairytale 💕 #justathought #khatrakhatrakhatra”.

Take a look at Karishma Tanna’s hot pictures:

Karishma Tanna’s sense of fusion and bohemian fashion that has happened to stand out in the recent past. Check some more pictures here:

Karishma Tanna is currently seen playing the lead in daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat. She also played a small role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which turned out to be a big hit.