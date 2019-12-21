Television actor Karishma Tanna, who was last seen in Naagin 3 is currently having a blast in Maldives. The pretty diva is holidaying and celebrating her birthday in Maldives with her friends. The actor recently posted a series of photos of herself where is taking a dip in the pool in a sexy bikini and cutting the cake inside the pool. How cool she looks!

Karishma is undoubtedly the sexiest actor of the Indian Television industry. The tall and talented actor can be seen beating the scorching summer heat in the beach country by taking a dive into the pool. Well, these pics will definitely make you go crazy.

In the caption, she wrote: “Happy bday to me ❤️💝”.

With over 3.5 million followers on her Instagram handle, she is loved by all and never misses to share her day-to-day outing pictures on social media. The sexy bikini video has garnered more than 44,000 views in an hour.



Karishma Tanna started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of chirpy and lively Indu Virani. Her most memorable stint remains Bigg Boss 8, where she met her ex-boyfriend Upen Patel and was one of the finalists of the show. Tanna was seen playing the lead in daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat. Before Qayamat Ki Raat, Karishma was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 alongside Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti. The lady also played a small role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which turned out to be a big hit.