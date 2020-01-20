Making fans go gaga over her hot and bold look and putting fashion police on alert, actor Karishma Tanna has set the internet on fire with her latest glamorous avatar. Taking to Instagram today evening, she has shared a few pictures in a red floral dress. Welcoming summer in her own style, Karishma Tanna has teamed up her look with minimal makeup, a dash of lipstick and sunglasses.

There is no doubt in saying that Karishma Tanna looks breathtaking in the latest photos. While sharing the pictures, Karishma wrote, ‘And So, She decided to start living the life she Imagined 🦋🦋🦋🌼🌼🌼.’

Karishma’s pictures will urge you to plan a beach vacation soon. Karishma Tanna doesn’t seem to be over her Maldives vacation. If you are her ardent fan, you must have noticed her sharing an array of throwback pictures from the location.

Have a look:



Further, on the work front, Karishma Tanna is popular for her roles in TV shows like Qayamat ki Raat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Naagarjuna-Ek Yodha. The actress has also acted in some Bollywood movies such as Grand Masti and Sanju that starred Ranbir Kapoor. She was also one of the contestants of Bigg Boss season 8 which was aired in Colors TV in 2014. Karishma Tanna has also taken part in dance reality shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha.