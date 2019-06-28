Karishma Tanna, who is one of the most popular television actors, is currently vacationing in Turkey and leaving no stone unturned to beat the heat in the best way possible. From donning sexy bikini poolside to relaxing on a lounger in hot and sexy outfit, she is nailing her each look. Lately, she took to Instagram to share her picture relaxing on the beachside in a neon green bikini and denim shorts. She teamed up her look with sunglasses and poses sensuously for the camera.

She captioned it, “It is when I switch on my rest mode.. @helo_indiaofficial (sic)”

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram It is when I switch on my rest mode.. @helo_indiaofficial A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Jun 27, 2019 at 6:47am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her photos in summery yellow top and white shorts. With a multi-colour headband and stylish footwear, she can be seen humping in the air as she gets clicked. Her contagious smile and vacation mode will definitely make you envy her. “Sunshine on my mind #mykonos #greece #turkey #travel Pic credit @terence_here @darshani_mini”, she captioned the pictures.



Karishma also took the internet by storm when she uploaded a video of her taking a dive into the pool. She can be seen wearing a black and white striped bikini. Well, the video will definitely make you go crazy. In the caption, she wrote: “Live life to the fullest! Just learnt it myself #mykonos #waterbaby #happiness #crazyme #travel”.



Karishma Tanna is currently seen playing the lead in daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat. Before Qayamat Ki Raat, Karishma was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 alongside Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti. The lady also played a small role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which turned out to be a big hit.