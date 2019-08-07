Making the Internet ogle like never before, Qayamat Ki Raat star Karishma Tanna is suddenly super active on social media and fans have no complaints as they get latest updates about their favourite before she begins shooting for the new season of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi in Bulgaria. In her latest Instagram post, the diva revealed about her “first love” and girl fans couldn’t relate more.

In the pictures that she shared, Karishma can be seen standing in the middle of a pebbled railway track, donning a frilly rust-coloured saree, the end of which she flew in the air in a dramatic filmy style. The pictures were captioned, “Always my first love ~ Saree Outfit @mani.bhatiaofficial Styled by @saachivj Picture credits @sachinchauhan1344 Team @vanita_pari #khatronkekhiladi #saree #pose #love (sic).”

The popular Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is coming up with the 10th season and will begin shooting soon. The contestants, on Thursday, flew off to Bulgaria for the shoot. The 40-day schedule will begin in August. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will feature popular television actors Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal.

Television actor Karishma Tanna often remains in the spotlight due to her hot pictures. She is one of the sexiest actors and is very active on social media. She keeps posting stylish pictures on her account to entertain her huge fan following on Instagram. Recently, she shared some pictures in the boho-chic look that set the Internet on fire. Seen wearing a long silk wrap dress with a drilled bottom and tie belt, an ensemble from Rajdeep Ranawat, Karishma sizzled in the photoshoots. Her sense of fusion and bohemian fashion that has happened to stand out in the recent past.

On the professional front, Karishma is currently seen playing the lead in the daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat. She also featured in a small role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which turned out to be a big hit.