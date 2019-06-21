Karishma Tanna is undoubtedly the sexiest actor of the Indian Television industry. Currently, she is basking the success of her show Naagin 3 which did really well on TRP charts. Karishma is in Greece with friends and having a gala time there. The tall and talented actor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with fans. She can be seen beating the scorching summer heat by taking a dive into the pool. She can be seen wearing a black and white striped bikini. Well, the video will definitely make you go crazy.

In the caption, she wrote: “Live life to the fullest! Just learnt it myself #mykonos #waterbaby #happiness #crazyme #travel”.

With over 2.9 million followers on her Instagram handle, she is loved by all and never misses to share her day-to-day outing pictures on social media. The sexy bikini video has garnered more than 540,673 views in a few hours.

Watch the video:

Here are some more pictures from the trip:

View this post on Instagram It’s the magic light effect😬 #mykonos A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Jun 19, 2019 at 9:57pm PDT