Television actor Karishma Tanna has ringed her 36th birthday in the Caribbean Island, Maldives. She is having a time of her life as she has cut her cake in the pool and can be seen relaxing on the beachside and enjoying the scenic beauty. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her smoking hot pictures in a backless maroon monokini with a plunging neckline.

In the photos, she can be seen sitting on the sandy beach enjoying the breezy weather and blue sea in front of her. She teamed up her look with a pair of hoops, subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick. Flaunting her perfectly toned body, she looks hot, as always.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Maldives #birthday #celebration #faraway #getaway #love @furaveriresort. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos:



Earlier, she has shared her pictures kicking-off her birthday celebrations while taking a dip in the pool and cutting her birthday cake. The actor recently posted a series of photos of herself where is taking a dip in the pool in a sexy bikini and cutting the cake inside the pool. In the caption, she wrote: “Happy bday to me. (sic)”



Karishma Tanna started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of chirpy and lively Indu Virani. Her most memorable stint remains Bigg Boss 8, where she met her ex-boyfriend Upen Patel and was one of the finalists of the show. Tanna was seen playing the lead in daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat. Before Qayamat Ki Raat, Karishma was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 alongside Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti. The lady also played a small role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which turned out to be a big hit.