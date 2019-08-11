The team of season 10 of Rohit Shetty‘s Khatron Ke Khiladi has been making the most of their Bulgaria trip as shooting commences in Europe and slaying her diva looks like never before is Qayamat Ki Raat star Karishma Tanna who was recently seen raising temperatures courtesy her sizzling chemistry with co-contestant Shivin Narang. The two were seen recreating scenes from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, or as Shivin claimed in his Instagram post and fans went berserk drooling over the flood of pictures.

In the shared pictures, which the two stars posted on their respective Instagram handle, Karishma can be seen donning a hot mustard cut-sleeves top with a plunging neckline, paired with a short beige skirt which flaunted her well-toned legs and completed the look with beige slippers. Shivin, on the other hand, was dressed a sky blue hoodie teamed with white denim jeans and a pair of white sneakers. While Karishma captioned the post, “Life is always better when you are laughing. Don’t u think so??? #khatronkekhiladi #bulgaria The two posers @shivin7 (sic)”, Shivin captioned them, “Our YJHD pose @karishmaktanna . #khatronkekhiladi #kkk10 #bulgaria #sofia (sic).”

The popular Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is coming up with the 10th season of the adventure-reality show and will begin the shooting schedule soon. The contestants recently flew off to Bulgaria for the shoot. The 40-day schedule will begin in August. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will feature popular television actors Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal.