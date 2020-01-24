Ditching Maldives looks, actor Karishma Tanna is making her fans’ hearts aflutter with her ethnic look in beautiful print beige-coloured lehenga teamed up with a simple red dupatta. She completed her look with subtle makeup, a pair of earrings, kohl in eyes, a dash of pink nude lipstick and hair styled in soft curls. Striking seductive poses, she flaunts her perfect curves and we are left smitten with her latest look.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “About Assam Styled by @saachivj @label_anushree #shootmode #love #potd.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram 🧚🌼 A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Jan 24, 2020 at 2:46am PST



Earlier, she has uploaded her throwback photos from her Maldives vacation. In the pictures, she can be seen clad in a white spaghetti top, a pair of navy blue joggers and a pair of spotless white running shoes. Accessorising her look with a pair of black sunglasses, Karishma posed with the breeze teasing her hair in the backdrop of the blue sea water and crystal blue sky. The pictures were captioned, “To travel is to Live How I love travelling . #throwback #love #travel #ktians #instagram #travelgirl (sic).”



Karishma Tanna started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of chirpy and lively Indu Virani. Her most memorable stint remains Bigg Boss 8, where she met her ex-boyfriend Upen Patel and was one of the finalists of the show.

Tanna was seen playing the lead in daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat. Before Qayamat Ki Raat, Karishma was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 alongside Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti. The lady also played a small role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which turned out to be a big hit. She will be next seen on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The popular Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is coming up with the 10th season of the adventure-reality show. The contestants had flown off to Bulgaria for the shoot. The 40-day schedule went on floors in August 2019. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will feature popular television actors Kunwar Amar, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal.