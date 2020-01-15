Making fans go ogle over her hot and bold look and putting fashion police on alert, actor Karishma Tanna has set the internet on fire with her latest glamorous avatar. Taking to Instagram today evening, she has shared a slew of pictures in plunging neckline top and matching shorts. Welcoming summer in her own style, she has teamed up her look with minimal makeup, a dash of lipstick and sunglasses. There is no doubt in saying that she looks breathtaking in the latest photos.

Sharing the hot pictures, she wrote, “Let’s have fun #2020 #potd #instagram #love #chill.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared throwback pictures from her relaxing Maldives vacation. In the pictures, she can be seen jet skiing in the ocean as she raises the mercury level in hot red monokini and a safety jacket. The pictures will urge you to plan a beach vacation soon. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Wassup??? #sunday #mood #love #beach #instagram.” (sic)



Karishma Tanna started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of chirpy and lively Indu Virani. Her most memorable stint remains Bigg Boss 8, where she met her ex-boyfriend Upen Patel and was one of the finalists of the show.

Tanna was seen playing the lead in daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat. Before Qayamat Ki Raat, Karishma was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 alongside Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti. The lady also played a small role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which turned out to be a big hit. She was last seen on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi.