Leaving no room for procrastination, television sensation Karishma Tanna was seen hitting the gym at her sultry best and fans were left drooling. Flooding the Internet with her now-viral hot and sexy pictures, Karishma treated fans to the right dose of Saturday motivation which is enough to make anyone look forward to the grind.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karishma shared a few pictures straight out of the gym where she can be seen donning a mauve bralette-top and a pair of similar coloured tights. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Karishma captioned the pictures, “I am not an extreme, just consistent #mehnat #fitness #gym #love #instagram #potd Guru @pawanjatwa (sic).”

Enjoying a fanbase of over 3 million followers on Instagram, Karishma surely knows how to keep fans hooked. Television actor Karishma Tanna often remains in the spotlight due to her hot pictures. She is one of the sexiest actors and is very active on social media. She keeps posting stylish pictures on her account to entertain her huge fan following on Instagram.

The shoot for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has wrapped up in Bulgaria and sharing a hot throwback picture a couple of days back, Karishma Tanna treated fans to a digital respite with the show’s host Rohit Shetty. Seen posing in a pair of unmatched shoes, Karishma aroused fans curiosity which was answered in the comments section by co-contestant Kunwar Amar. He accused Karishma of stealing his pair of shoes as she struck sultry poses with Rohit.

The popular Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is coming up with the 10th season of the adventure-reality show and will begin the shooting schedule soon. The contestants recently flew off to Bulgaria for the shoot. The 40-day schedule went on floors in August. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will feature popular television actors Kunwar Amar, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal.