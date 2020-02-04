Television hottie Karishma Tanna is adding dollops of happy sparkle to our Tuesday. She has treated fans with her hot and sexy pictures and the Internet was left drooling. Setting the mercury soaring, Karishma flaunted her messy hair in a recent set of viral pictures and fans can’t keep calm. Karishma Tanna seems to be free today, just look at her simple and relatable morning pictures, you will get the reason why we are saying this. She is donning a loose white cotton shirt in the picture and has no makeup on her face. Even without layers of makeup, the actor looks alluring.

Karishma is having a great time at her home and she is simply sitting on her couch and looking outside. Sharing the post, Karishma Tanna wrote, ‘When swiping left ⬅️is mandatory ????‍♀️???? #potd #mood #instagram #nomakeup’

Karishma Tanna is a pet lover. She has a special creature in her life named ‘Koko’. She can be seen in the picture holding the puppy close to her.



Enjoying a fanbase of over 3.7 million followers on Instagram, Karishma surely knows how to keep fans hooked. Television actor Karishma Tanna often remains in the spotlight due to her hot pictures. She is one of the sexiest actors and is very active on social media. She keeps posting stylish pictures on her account to entertain her huge fan following on Instagram.

She has worked in a good number of television serials since 2001, and also played host in some of the Indian reality shows and was a contestant in some of them. Karishma played the role of Indira Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001, and the following year she starred in Kahi To Milenge. In 2003-2004 she acted in TV serials Manshaa, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, and made a guest appearance in Shararat. In 2005, she was part of the cast for horror series Raat Hone Ko Hai in its 49th story.