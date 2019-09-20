Television sensation and contestant of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10, Karishma Tanna‘s hot and sexy pictures have been the talk of the town for some time now and making fans jaws drop early on Friday morning, the diva treated them to some more sultry frames which instantly set the Internet on fire. Enjoying a fanbase of over 3 million followers on Instagram, Karishma surely knows how to keep fans hooked.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karishma shared the pictures which are now trending viral for all the right reasons. She donned an off-shoulder black dress that ended just above her thighs and was smeared with sequins that sparkled in the light. Caught in the party mood already, with her hair flying in the air, Karishma’s vibe looked contagious as she captioned the pictures, “Feelin fridaylicious #love #weekend #friday (sic).”

The shoot for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has wrapped up in Bulgaria and sharing a hot throwback picture a couple of days back, Karishma Tanna treated fans to a digital respite with the show’s host Rohit Shetty. Seen posing in a pair of unmatched shoes, Karishma aroused fans curiosity which was answered in the comments section by co-contestant Kunwar Amar. He accused Karishma of stealing his pair of shoes as she struck sultry poses with Rohit.

The popular Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is coming up with the 10th season of the adventure-reality show and will begin the shooting schedule soon. The contestants recently flew off to Bulgaria for the shoot. The 40-day schedule went on floors in August. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will feature popular television actors Kunwar Amar, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal.