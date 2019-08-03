Forever glossing up our feed with her happy-go-lucky pictures, no matter which part of the world she may be in, television actor Karishma Tanna surely knows how to brighten up our sluggish days and recently the diva did exactly that, all the way from Bulgaria where she is currently shooting for the adventure-reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Seen soaking in the European sun, Karishma left fans ogling as she flaunted her well-toned legs in the sunkissed picture.

Sharing the same on her Instagram handle, Karishma can be seen donning a short chrome dress with bell sleeves and one that ended right above her thighs. Pairing it with beige slippers and black sunglasses, Karishma left her hair down and flashed her million-dollar smile which set fans heartbeats accelerating. The post was captioned, “It’s a Saturday Smile,thrive,dream !!! by @semesstafashion by @bellofox @sayali_vidya #bulgaria #bulgariangirl #khatrokekhiladi (sic).”

The popular Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is coming up with the 10th season and will begin shooting soon. The contestants, on Thursday, flew off to Bulgaria for the shoot. The 40-day schedule will begin in August. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will feature popular television actors Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal.

Television actor Karishma Tanna often remains in the spotlight due to her hot pictures. She is one of the sexiest actors and is very active on social media. She keeps posting stylish pictures on her account to entertain her huge fan following on Instagram. Recently, she shared some pictures in the boho-chic look that set the Internet on fire. Seen wearing a long silk wrap dress with a drilled bottom and tie belt, an ensemble from Rajdeep Ranawat, Karishma sizzled in the photoshoots. Her sense of fusion and bohemian fashion that has happened to stand out in the recent past.

On the professional front, Karishma is currently seen playing the lead in the daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat. She also featured in a small role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which turned out to be a big hit.