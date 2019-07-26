The weekend has not yet begun but television hottie Karishma Tanna is already living it up in the sexiest way possible, giving fans sheer Friday goals. Updating fans about her Friday morning, Karishma treated them to a series of pictures that instantly went viral.

The shared pictures show Karishma still in bed, wearing her cold-shoulder nightgown and eyes closed as she tilted her head up to smell a bunch of roses scattered on the quilt around her. With a black coffee mug in hand, Karishma posed candid and the pictures gave us sheer morning goals apart from leaving fans swooning over it. The post was captioned, “May today be the Fridayest Friday that ever Fridayed. (sic)” Within minutes, the post, not surprisingly, broke the Internet.

View this post on Instagram May today be the Fridayest Friday that ever Fridayed.⭐️💃 A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Jul 25, 2019 at 9:18pm PDT

Television actor Karishma Tanna often remains in the spotlight due to her hot pictures. She is one of the sexiest actors and is very active on social media. She keeps posting stylish pictures on her account to entertain her huge fan following on Instagram. Recently, she shared some pictures in the boho-chic look that set the Internet on fire. Seen wearing a long silk wrap dress with a drilled bottom and tie belt, an ensemble from Rajdeep Ranawat, Karishma sizzled in the photoshoots. Her sense of fusion and bohemian fashion that has happened to stand out in the recent past.

On the professional front, Karishma is currently seen playing the lead in the daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat. She also featured in a small role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which turned out to be a big hit.