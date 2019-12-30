Television sizzling beauty Karishma Tanna is back to the bay but she can’t stop reminiscing her days at the Maldives. Making the internet soar with her hot and sexy bikini pictures, she has once again shared her sultry photos. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a black monokini with a plunging neckline teamed up with a yellow hat and subtle makeup.

Striking a pose by the beachside, she will set your screen ablaze as she raises the mercury level with her hot bikini look. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Ocean air Salty hair Don’t care #throwback #maldives #love #potd #life @instagram. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram 🌊🌊🌊 🏝🏝🏝 A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Dec 29, 2019 at 8:54pm PST



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos in a sexy yellow bikini as she flaunts her perfectly toned body. She can be seen sitting on the swing enjoying the breezy weather and blue sea in front of her. She teamed up her look with a pair of red hoops, subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick. Taking to Instagram today, she wrote, “Eat beach sleep repeat. #throwback #maldives” (sic).

View this post on Instagram Eat beach sleep repeat 🌊 . #throwback #maldives A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Dec 27, 2019 at 8:59pm PST



Karishma Tanna started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of chirpy and lively Indu Virani. Her most memorable stint remains Bigg Boss 8, where she met her ex-boyfriend Upen Patel and was one of the finalists of the show.

Tanna was seen playing the lead in daily soapQayamat Ki Raat. Before Qayamat Ki Raat, Karishma was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 alongside Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti. The lady also played a small role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which turned out to be a big hit.