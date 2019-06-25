As Karisma Kapoor turns a year older today, she rings in her birthday in London along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and her kids. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture in sexy black monikini and we are impressed. In the shared photo, Karisma can be seen soaking in the sun as she relaxes beside the pool.

It goes without saying that Karishma Kapoor has been one of the most talented and beautiful actors in Bollywood. Before taking a break from showbiz to focus on her marriage and kids, Karishma was the No. 1 actress in the Indian film Industry. With movies like Hero No.1, Andaaz Apna Apna, Raja Hindustani, Fiza, Zubeidaa, Dil To Pagal Hai (DTPH), and the likes.

She has also aged like a perfect wine and looks absolutely gorgeous. She has always upped the fashion game with her style statement and sartorial choices. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Love urself at every age #nofilter #birthdaymood. (sic)”

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram Love urself at every age 😇 #nofilter #birthdaymood A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 25, 2019 at 4:03am PDT



Having started her career in Bollywood at a young age of 16, with Prem Qaidi in 1991, starring opposite Bharat Bhushan, her journey in the industry has been nothing short of exceptional. The talented actress even won a National Award in 1998 for her role in the romantic drama, DTPH and bagged several other prestigious awards in her nearly three-decade-long career in Bollywood.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor has given us some of the peppy songs during her career such as Le Gayi Le Gayi (DTPH), Dheeme Dheeme Gaoo (Zubeidaa), What’s Your Mobile Number (Haseena Man Jayegi) to name a few.