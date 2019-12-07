Bengaluru: A policeman in Bengaluru is being hailed as ‘Singham’ after a heartwarming picture of him helping an auto driver went viral.

The photo which was shared by Bengaluru City Police on Twitter on Thursday was captioned as, “Photo… Story….Happy ending.” However, the tweet does not clearly mention what exactly happened to the rickshaw or the driver. In the picture, it seems that the vehicle had broken down and the policeman gave a helping hand to the auto-rickshaw driver.

Here is the picture:

Netizens took to Twitter to praise the official and also urged the Bengaluru City Police’s official handle to recognise the officer’s kindness. Many hailed his act of kindness while many called him compared the policeman to Singham, a popular character of policeman played by Ajay Devgn.

One user commented, ”From carrying dead body to pulling auto … Policemen r Always ready … Thank you”. Here are some other tweets:

Great, hats off to you, Bangalore police. — Ranjeet Jain (@Ranjeet03067674) December 5, 2019

Just loving the walk the talk and showing everyone to follow help to grow — Vinil Kumar Sarode (@vinilsarode) December 5, 2019

3 cheers for Bangalore Police — allmax (@allmax9999) December 4, 2019

In September too, a video of a Karnataka traffic policeman cleaning a waterlogged road had gone viral. Just today, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan won praise after he risked his own life to save a passenger from being run over by a train at Thane station.