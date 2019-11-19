Hubli: A 14-year-old girl from Hubli, Karnataka has made the entire nation proud as she scripted history by setting a new world record in blindfolding skating. Ojal Nalavade accomplished the feat of covering a distance of 400 meters in 51 seconds while skating blindfolded.

Ojal, a student of JDS High School, was given three attempts of 60 seconds to set a new record in blindfolded skating and and she accomplished the rare feat in her third attempt. The event was held near Chetana College on the recently-developed TenderSURE road in Shirur Park area.

Soon after, officials declared her attempt as a Guinness World Record and handed over a certificate amid cheers and applause from the well-wishers. According to the officials from the Guinness Book of World Records, she is now the fastest blindfold skater in the world, in the 400-meter category.

After the victory, an overjoyed Ojal thanked everyone and said that her family, coach and parents were a big support. She assured that she will achieve greater success with their support in the future.

“Skating fast with a blindfold is a rarity. She has achieved it with determination and hard work,” her coach, Akshay Suryawanshi, told The New Indian Express, adding that she would practice early morning every day with steely determination.

Her father told The Times Of India, that his daughter’s love for the sport is only growing by the day and he’s moved by her will to achieve greater strides in this field.

Well, this is not the first time that she has set a record. Ojal has already entered into Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. Her remarkable feat will surely be an inspiration for many other girls who want to make a mark in sports.