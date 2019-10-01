The Karnataka government has come out with an advertisement ahead of the grand celebration of Dussehra. In the creative ad, they have invoked Avengers: Endgame, popular superhero Marvel film based on the superheroes named Avengers. The advertisement on the front page of the newspaper reads, “A shapeshifting demon, an angry goddess, The Avengers Endgame retold. You don’t want to miss this, do you?”

The words were written alongside the picture of Mahishasura. The festival is celebrated in Mysuru as they remember the Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura. Mahishasura is believed to have shape-shifting powers. It is also believed that Mysuru received its name from Mahishasuramardini, an avatar of Durga.

The festival is celebrated on a grand scale as its historical relevance dates back in the 16th century when the Woodeyar kings celebrated it with grandeur. The present titular head of the Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja will ascent the Golden Throne in the palace durbar hall at the auspicious time on the day of Dussehra in the presence of the audience.

A giant statue of Mahishasura is located at the Chamundi Hill, which also faces Mysuru Hill. The 10-day festival kicked off in Mysuru on September 29, 2019.

Dussehra also is known as Vijayadashmi, one of the major Hindu festivals also known as Dasara is celebrated at the end of Navaratri. This year Dussehra will be celebrated on October 8. The festival is celebrated with pomp and fervour across the country with different states following various customs and tradition. In the southern states, the day is known as Vijayadashami where special prayers and rituals are performed in temples and households. In the Southern states, Goddess Durga or Goddess Chamundeswari is worshipped who defeated demon Mahisasura and his army on Chamundi hills to protect the people.