Davanagere: For many people, pets hold a lot of emotional significance and it can be quite a distressing event in case their their beloved pet dies suddenly.

In one such event, when a monkey died in a Karnataka village, people came together to show their love and affection for the much-loved animal by constructing a temple in his memory.

On Thursday, residents of SVR colony in Karnataka’s Channagiri Taluq built a temple in the memory of a male monkey, who died ‘unexpectedly’ on Wednesday, saddening everyone.

It all started when around three months back, a group of monkeys had entered the SVR colony. Locals said that the monkeys were very obedient to them and never disturbed the people residing in the colony. They lived peacefully in the neighbourhood and even used to play with children living in the colony.

However, when one of the monkeys died suddenly, locals were heartbroken and decided to give him a befitting farewell. They even performed the monkey’s last rites according to the Hindu tradition to show their love for the deceased animal.

Later, the residents approached the president of the village panchayat to allot funds to build a temple in the monkey’s memory. And the construction of the temple has already begun in the same place where the monkey’s funeral was conducted.