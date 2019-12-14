In the world of the Internet, actor Kartik Aaryan came across a mashup video, which not only will put a big smile on your face but will also make you roll on the floor laughing as well. It is Kartik Aaryan’s character in hit film Pati Patni Aur Woh featuring in ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’. Yes. Yes. Yes. Kartik’s Chintu Tyagi version dances to the tunes of Manoj Tiwari’s early hits Rinkiya Ke Papa.

The video has gone viral and the Internet can’t have enough of him. Rinkiya Ke Papa is a popular name on the app Tiktok that has become a craze across the country. While sharing the video, the actor wrote “#ChintuTyagi cant Control his HEHEHE Aapke reaction dekhke #PatiPatniAurWoh in theatres 👫💃🏻.”

Watch the video here:

Kartik even got amazing reviews from his fans on Instagram. Here are the best reactions:

Currently, Kartik and Ananya Panday are busy promoting their recently released film, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ and a video of the two grooving together on one of the songs from the film, during a promotional event has made its way to social media. After Kartik shares the video, Ananya wrote ‘missing me in Pune?’ Well, how cute they look together.



The romantic-comedy minted a total of Rs 59.02 crore by the eighth day of its release. Sharing the unperturbed numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#PatiPatniAurWoh continues to attract footfalls, despite multiple films invading the marketplace [#Mardaani2, #TheBody, #Jumanji] + reduction of screens/shows… Expect strong results on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr. Total: ₹ 59.02 cr. #India biz. (sic).”

Filling out of the cinema hall after the first day’s show, fans only poured out praises on Twitter for the movie that redefines and also underlines some aspects integral to marital bonds across the world.