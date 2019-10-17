Karva Chauth 2019 is one of the most popular festivals for married women as they observe a day-long fast for the long lives and prosperity for their husband. The festival is celebrated with traditional fervour in north Indian states like Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. women all across the country wait for the moon sighting so that they can complete their fast. The evening of the festival is spent performing Karva Chauth katha after which women wait for the moon eagerly.

The devotees neither drink nor eat anything for the whole day. The festival symbolises the strong bond and also enhances love, loyalty, and respect towards the couple.

Moon Sighting Timings:

Delhi: 8:16 PM

Kolkata: 07:41 PM

Mumbai: 08:50 PM

Bengaluru: 08:40 PM

Jaipur: 08:25 PM

Bhopal: 08:25 PM

Hyderabad: 08:30 PM

Chandigarh: 08:14 PM

Ludhiana: 08:17 PM

Shimla: 08:12 PM

Lucknow: 08:04 PM

Ahmedabad: 08:45 PM

Patna: 07:49 PM

The festival begins early morning before the sunrise.

Karva Chauth puja muharat: From 5:50pm till 7:05 pm

Karva Chauth Upavasa time: From 6:28 am till 8:16 pm

The fast begins by eating sargi early morning and the women, who are keeping fast, can only eat and drink only after moon sighting. The whole day of celebrations includes the application of mehndi, getting sargi from the mother-in-law, preparing Karva Chauth thalis for the special vrat katha and ending the fast with offering argha (water) to the moon and touching husband’s feet.

As history goes, Rani Veervati. Karwa Chauth Story is about Rani Veervati. Veervati was the only sister of seven brothers. She spent her first Karwa Chauth at her parents’ house. She was waiting desperately for the moon to rise, seeing her hungry and thirsty, her seven brothers showed her a fake moon using a peepal tree and a mirror.