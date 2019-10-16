Actor Aamna Sharif is making headlines for her new role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Aamna, who has returned to the small screen after a long gap, has stepped into Hina Khan‘s shoes as Komolika in the show after the latter quit owing to film commitments. The actor was making buzz a few days back when her look was released last week and instantly compared to Hina Khan’s.

People were actually drawn towards comparing the two actresses on-screen as they did earlier with Urvashi Dholakia when Hina entered the show. The results made Hina Khan on the top but she was so much upset with people comparing both the actors.

Hina Khan supported Aamna for her role as Komolika and wrote, “Dear @latestly another fellow actor is on her way to start a new journey in her career like we all do in ours. I will appreciate it if u n every one out there can refrain from drawing comparisons between 2 Public Figures without their consent. I understand SM traffic but not fair!” (sic)

Check out Hina Khan’s reaction here:

Dear @latestly another fellow actor is on her way to start a new journey in her career like we all do in ours. I will appreciate it if u n every one out there can refrain from drawing comparisons between 2 Public Figures without their consent.I understand SM traffic but not fair! https://t.co/K9dZcNoUC6 — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) October 15, 2019

Ekta Kapoor too lauded Hina’s reaction to the comparison. She said, “One more reason to love u! Grace!”

One more reason to love u! Grace! https://t.co/KMSFLTjTPT — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) October 15, 2019

Aamna Sharif is excited about her new avatar and it looks like she is all set to come out of the weepy bahu bracket. In a recent interview, Aamna said that she is excited to explore a negative role now. “As an actor, you want to play all the shades. It’s really exciting when you come across something that can surprise your audiences. I had briefly played a grey character in Ek Villain and when Komolika was offered I felt it was a good opportunity to flesh out that aspect of an actor too”, she said.

Aamna is sure that she is not going to disappoint the Komo-fans. She said that she understands the comparisons with Hina and she would try her level best to ensure that the audience feels entertained. The actor was quoted saying, “Comparisons are inevitable and surely it’s a huge responsibility as Hina has really performed wonderfully and I hope I can also do justice to this iconic character in my own way.”