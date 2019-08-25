TV actor Pooja Banerjee, who is currently seen as Nivedita in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is undoubtedly one of the hottest actors of the Indian television industry. Often called as the glam diva of small screen, she has made everyone a fan of her fashion statement. Pooja Banerjee created all the buzz for Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagi Kay and now she is looting hearts with her social media game. Be it her amazing acting as Nivedita or her stylish photo updates on Instagram, Pooja has never failed to impress her fans. Recently, she shared a sizzling picture of her in a sultry red lehenga paired with thin strap blouse and we are just totally drooling over the picture of her.

Pooja Banerjee wore a red lipstick and match statement earrings to complete the look. She captioned the pic as “Bolo Radhe Radhe”.

Take a look at the pic here:

View this post on Instagram Bolo Radhe Radhe 👗- @doreemumbai ear rings- @tandjboutique A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee) on Aug 23, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

In July, Pooja impressed her fans by posting her bridal photos. The actress wore a beautiful red lehenga and looked stunning in bridal attire. She also experimented with different makeup techniques. Her outfit, Jewellery, Photography and Kaleeras was just perfect.



Pooja Banerjee was once trolled for lip kissing on-screen brother Anurag aka Parth Samthaan for their web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, which is streaming on Alt Balaji. One user wrote, “What did I just saw?” while the other wrote, “What Pooja did in two episodes poor Erica cannot do in two years or so…tv versus web.” (sic).