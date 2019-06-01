The rising mercury levels this summer is making people lose their minds and while the rest of the country bears the brunt of the unforgivable heat waves, Kashmir surely knows how to make the most of the sweltering season. A picture trending viral currently on Twitter is proof of the same.

Showing ice frozen along some stairs carved at the bottom of a mountain, with a waterfall from one nook above it, the picture features soft drinks placed along it in neat rows. Though the names are not clearly visible on the bottles, Tweeples guess them to be Fanta, Coca Cola, Pepsi, Mountain Dew and other famous soft drinks bottles and cans sold in the country. Apart from those placed in neat rows, some bottles were hoarded, stacked in ice, next to the open-air refrigerator. The picture was shared by an IPS officer in the valley, Shailendra Mishra, who captioned the picture as, “It’s summers. And this is how in Kashmir we chill our drinks. Cheers” (sic).

It’s summers. And this is how in Kashmir we chill our drinks. Cheers😅 pic.twitter.com/zwd2EOy40r — Shailendra Mishra (@shailyIPSspeaks) May 31, 2019

While the authenticity of the picture is not certain, it surely cracked up tweeple who broke the post with their humorous comments. One user tweeted, “Beer is missing #JustSayin” (sic), while another wrote, “Wow! This is natural fridge & natural bar! Cheers!” (sic) and yet another commented, “But y do u need chilled drinks at this temperature?” (sic).

Check Twitter’s reaction on the post here:

And where are the DRINKS 😀 ?? — Maj Yogesh Dahiya🇮🇳 (@dahiyayogesh81) May 31, 2019

*Music CDs. 😂 — Shekhar Kashyap (@yesiamkashyap) May 31, 2019

Sir kiu jale pe namak chhidak rahe ho…yaha 41 deg ne waat lagi hui hai. — RemoveArticle35A&370 (@sadu3003) June 1, 2019

Despite the assortment of colourful bottles. I still like the pile of bottles kept together in the bottom right of the pic. — SiriusSam (@_sam__) June 1, 2019

Natural Refrigerator ….😂😂😂👍 — Last Passenger (@Manas87772806) June 1, 2019

Innovative act with a hand of nature. Really appreciable.. — parvez hakim پرویزपरवेज़ (@parvezhakim1) June 1, 2019

Wow! This is natural fridge & natural bar! Cheers! 👍👍👍🍹🍹 — Kumar Shakti Shekhar (@ShaktiShekhar) June 1, 2019

Add few bottles of beer “chilled beer” — Sameer Kishore🙏 (@nationalist_Eye) June 1, 2019

But y do u need chilled drinks at this temperature? — Modi 2.0🇮🇳 23May🇮🇳 (@NaMoAgain2_0) May 31, 2019

As the weekend commences, Twitterati surely have their drinking choices sorted and we are not surprised. Let us know what you think of this picture too!