Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and rapper Badshah were recently in Auli to perform at a high-profile wedding. The fans of Katrina Kaif can’t get enough of her as the Bharat actress moves her body to the beat of Sheila Ki Jawani. Dressed in a glittery red costume with black tights and boots, with her hair tied in a high ponytail, the actor can be seen showing her typical dance moves from the hit song. Katrina and Badshah added colour and glamour at the wedding functions of the sons of South Africa-based businessmen brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta.

Photographs obtained from a source close to entertainment consultation firm and service provider Katalyst Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which is associated with the functions, show Katrina performing along with background dancers. In another photograph, Badshah, who is sporting neon lime green jacket and black pants, is seen on stage.

The rapper, who is known for tracks like ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ and ‘Mercy’, also uploaded an Instagram story about travelling to Auli.

Take a look at the dance videos:

Celebrities like Kailash Kher and Surbhi Jyoti were also a part of the functions.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film Bharat. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, she starred alongside Salman Khan in it. Bharat released on June 5 this year and crossed 300 crores worldwide. The actors also received a lot of praises for the film.