Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has turned 36 on Tuesday and she has ringed her birthday in Mexico. The Bharat actor is living it up on the beaches of Mexico and is setting the temperature soaring on Social media. Earlier today, Katrina took to Instagram to share her picture posing in a white swimsuit on the serene beaches. She captioned the image with her birthday cake, the Mexican flag and heart emojis. With the beach at the background, she looks hot, like always.

Netizens including her friends from film fraternity flooded Katrina with birthday wishes and blessings on Tuesday, but it was the actress’ friend, actor Arjun Kapoor, whose witty quip garnered attention. “You have basically gone on a photoshoot. Okay, on your birthday I shall be nice to you Katrina. Have a super birthday, you are a mad kind goofy soul and I love you because of your nonsense not despite it…. (sic),” Arjun posted on social media. Shweta Bachchan Nanda called the actress “gorgeous” while Madhuri Dixit tweeted: “Happy birthday. Stay beautiful and wonderful always. Lots of love and best wishes.”

Check out the hot photo here:

View this post on Instagram 🎂+ 🇲🇽 =💛 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 15, 2019 at 11:19pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 🦋 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 13, 2019 at 9:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 💙💚💛 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 12, 2019 at 9:18am PDT

This is how Arjun Kapoor reacted:

Katrina recently interacted with DNA and said, “I think birthdays are always fun. It’s not such a big deal, honestly, it’s more about the time that you have and an excuse to take a few days off to spend time with your friends and family.”

It’s been a wonderful year for me. I have really been having an exciting time at work. I’ve been creatively satisfied with my work and films, whether it’s Zero or Bharat,” she added.

She told the daily: “I am now looking forward to being part of movies that have exciting roles and other opportunities for me to explore new characters.”

On the film front, post the success of Bharat, Katrina is currently busy with Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi.