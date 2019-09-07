Bollywood actor and fashionista Katrina Kaif has treated her fans on Saturday afternoon with her no makeup picture. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded her photo in a brown top and white floral top. With her hair kept natural and contagious smile, she looks drop-dead gorgeous, as always. Her post is flooded with appreciation comments from her fans and they just can’t stop gushing over her.

The photo is going viral on the internet and has garnered over eight lakh likes within a couple of hours.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram 🦋 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 7, 2019 at 12:27am PDT



Earlier, her photo in a denim dress has won many hearts on social media. Katrina chose a faded denim short dress to make a statement during an appearance at an event here. She completed the look with minimal make-up and a pair of blue heels.

View this post on Instagram IIFA Press Con #IIFA20 #IIFAHomeComing A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 5, 2019 at 6:48am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is currently busy shooting for Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. In the film, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

In an interview earlier, Katrina, without divulging much about her role in the film which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years had told IANS, “Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I’ve always loved Rohit’s films. Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It’s a dream team and I’m happy to be a part of it.”