Katrina chose for a solid-hued yellow leather skirt and instead of balancing it out with a simple tee, she switched thing up. She flaunted enough of her toned midriff as she gave a retro look a modern twist. The skirt was teamed with a cropped polka dot shirt that was tied up in the front. She completed the look with a pair of hoops accessorised her look while strappy heels added height to her already tall frame.

View this post on Instagram 🧡 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jan 28, 2020 at 4:22am PST



On the professional front, the actor has two exciting projects lined up her way — one being ‘Sooryavanshi’ and the latest one with legendary actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan in an upcoming movie.

In a recent post shared by the megastar saw Katrina Kaif dressed in wedding attire. According to his blog, Bachchan and his wife are essaying the role of Katrina’s parents in their upcoming project and the pictures showed them marrying Katrina off.

Alternatively, actor Katrina Kaif also shared some pictures from the sets on Instagram on Thursday where she was seen wearing the same wedding attire.

(With inputs from ANI)