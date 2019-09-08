Bollywood actor and fashionista Katrina Kaif is making her fans ogle over her with her latest hot pictures. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her sultry sun-kissed photo as she relaxes on a lazy Sunday. In the picture, she can be seen dressed in a yellow crop top and denim shorts. She has kept her hair natural. And can be seen lying down on the bed with eyes closed while wearing sunglasses. The picture has set the internet on fire and has fetched one million likes within a few hours.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Shades of u @lenskart #LazySunday #WeekendVibes #lenskart. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Shades of u 🕶 @lenskart #LazySunday #WeekendVibes #lenskart A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 7, 2019 at 10:27pm PDT



On Saturday morning, Katrina has set the internet on fire with her no make-up selfie. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded her photo in a brown top and white floral top. With her hair kept natural and contagious smile, she looks drop-dead gorgeous, as always. Her post is flooded with appreciation comments from her fans and they just can’t stop gushing over her.

View this post on Instagram 🦋 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 7, 2019 at 12:27am PDT



Recently, her photo in a faded denim dress went viral on social media. She completed the look with minimal make-up and a pair of blue heels.

View this post on Instagram IIFA Press Con #IIFA20 #IIFAHomeComing A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 5, 2019 at 6:48am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is currently busy shooting for Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. In the film, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.