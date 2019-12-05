Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and often shares her workout videos and pictures to inspire her fans. Even her Bollywood friends such as Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have expressed that the Bharat actor doesn’t leave a stone unturned to make them workout hard. Lately, she took to Instagram to share her videos sweating in the gym along with her trainers.

In the video, she can be seen performing various exercises such as cardio, leg exercises, lighting weight among others and she is acing up like a pro.

She can be seen clad in a white tank top, grey tights and sneakers. She captioned the post as, “When @rezaparkview is in town u can always expect madnessssssss , @yasminkarachiwala and my workout partner rama returns #flexagon. (sic)”

Watch the videos here:



On the professional front, Katrina is gearing up for Rohit Shetty-directorial, Sooryavanshi opposite Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. In the film, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

In an interview earlier, Katrina, without divulging much about her role in the film which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years had told IANS, “Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I’ve always loved Rohit’s films. Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It’s a dream team and I’m happy to be a part of it.”